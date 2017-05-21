Education agency to post plan draft

Arkansas Department of Education staff members will post on the agency's website Monday the latest draft of its plan for complying with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015.

The act replaces the 2002 No Child Left Behind Act for holding schools responsible for student learning.

To familiarize the public with the draft plan and to solicit feedback on it, the Education Department staff will describe different sections of the plan to viewers on Facebook Live. The broadcasts will be at noon Monday through Friday this week.

English-language learners will be the focus of the Monday video on the department's Facebook page. Subsequent videos will focus on school support on Tuesday, accountability on Wednesday, assessment on Thursday and educator effectiveness on Friday.

The Education Department's website is arkansased.gov.

