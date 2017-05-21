Hahn takes Nelson lead

IRVING, Texas -- James Hahn knows how close he came to making a couple of more putts down the stretch in the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson. He still did enough to take the lead.

Even with his eagle chance at the 16th and birdie putt at 17 both stopping just inches short, Hahn shot a bogey-free 6-under 64 on Saturday to finish ahead of several players who had birdie streaks.

"That's golf," Hahn said.

As for replaying those so-close putts in his mind, or thinking about having the 54-hole lead, the two-time PGA Tour winner had other plans after finishing his round.

"Tell me what my tee time is and I'll just show up. You know, prepping for tomorrow I feel like is so hard. Sleeping on the lead, you can overthink it," he said. "I just like to go home with my wife, our 2-year-old daughter, watch some cartoons. Just kind of keep everything low key, casual."

With his 12-under 198 total Hahn was a stroke ahead of Billy Horschel, who birdied his last three holes for a 66 to take second place alone.

Jason Day had his own string of birdies, five in a row midway through his round and then a 60-footer at the 17th, during a 63 that was the best of the day and got him to 10 under. The fourth-ranked player in the world was tied for third with Jason Kokrak, who shot a 72 after setting a Nelson 36-hole record with a five-stroke lead.

"I'm definitely not out of this golf tournament," Kokrak said. "I'd rather be stalking people than any other way."

Cameron Tringale and Sergio Garcia also finished with birdies on Nos. 16-18. Tringale was fifth at 9 under after a 67, with defending Nelson champion and Masters winner Garcia tied for sixth at 8 under after a 64 that also included three consecutive birdies at Nos. 11-13.

Top-ranked Dustin Johnson shot a 71 with five bogeys and four birdies and was seven strokes off the lead, tied for 19th.

Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot an even-par 70 and is 1 under going into today's final round.

LPGA TOUR

Thompson on top

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Lexi Thompson remained in position for her first victory since a rules infraction cost her a major title, shooting a 2-under 69 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead over In Gee Chun into the final round of the Kingsmill Championship.

Thompson is playing her third event since losing the ANA Inspiration in a playoff after being penalized four strokes for a rules violation that a TV viewer reported.

The long-hitting Florida player had three birdies and a bogey -- on the par-3 17th -- to reach 14-under 199 on Kingsmill's River Course.

Chun had a 67, making six birdies and two bogeys.

Top-ranked Lydia Ko was five strokes back at 9 under after a 70. Trying to hold off So Yeon Ryu and Ariya Jutanugarn for the No. 1 spot, Ko is winless since July.

Sei Young Kim (66) and 2015 winner Minjee Lee (67) also were 9 under.

Gerina Piller, second entering her third consecutive round alongside Thompson, had a 74 to drop into a tie for ninth at 6 under.

Ryu, the ANA winner, was 4 under after a 72. Jutanugarn, defending the first of her five tour victories last year, had a 70 to also reach 4 under.

Emily Tubert (Arkansas Razorbacks) is 5 over after a 76.

WEB.COM TOUR

Jaeger out front

Stephan Jaeger's two eagles lifted him to a 6-under 65 on Saturday and the lead at the BMW Charity Pro-Am at Greenville, S.C.

Jaeger was playing the Furman University Golf Club course and had his first eagle of the day on the par-5 15th on the back nine. The second came on the par-5 sixth.

His three-day total of 19-under 195 is one stroke better than Andrew Yun, Xinjun Zhang and Tyler Duncan.

Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 66 and is tied for fifth at 15 under. Ethan Tracy (Razorbacks) also had a 66 and is 13 under. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) had a 66 and is 11 under. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 69 and is 11 under. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) had a 66 and is 9 under.

Zack Fischer (Little Rock) and Matt Atkins (Henderson State) did not make the cut.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

Funk keeps lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Fred Funk shot a 2-under 70 on Saturday to hold onto the third-round lead at the Regions Tradition.

The 60-year-old Funk's 14-under 202 maintains a one-stroke edge over Scott Parel in the first of the PGA Tour Champions' five majors. Defending champion Bernhard Langer and Scott McCarron are two shots back. Langer shot a 66, McCarron a 69.

Seeking his first PGA Tour Champions individual title since 2012, Funk was even over the final nine holes.

Parel gained entry after Fred Couples withdrew late last week and had a 70. He opened with three straight birdies, but dropped four strokes from holes 5-7, starting with a double bogey.

David Toms (66), two-time winner Tom Lehman (69) and Jeff Sluman (70) are 10 under.

Glen Day (Little Rock) had a 69 and is 9 under. He is tied for eighth. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) had a 76 and is 2 over.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Quiros ahead by 5

Alvaro Quiros shot a 70 on Saturday to open up a 5-stroke lead at the Rocco Forte Open in Verdura, Italy. He is at 16-under 197.

His closest competition is Zander Lombard, who had a 72 and is 11 under.

Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) had a 68, the best round of the day, and is 10 under along with Renato Paratore, who shot a 70.

