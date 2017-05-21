Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, May 21, 2017, 12:19 p.m.

Inquiry continues into Arkansas woman's death

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Arkansas State Police is investigating after a 35-year-old woman was found dead Thursday night in Gillett, according to a news release.

Charity Stahley of Arkansas County was found near Neals Lane in Gillett.

The Stuttgart Police Department asked the state agency to investigate Stahley's death, the release said. Her body has been taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine a cause of death.

Metro on 05/21/2017

Print Headline: Inquiry continues into Gillett death

Arkansas Online