Killer’s early release haunts Ohio judge

NEWARK, Ohio — An Ohio judge says he will be haunted forever by his decision to grant early release to a domestic violence offender who authorities say killed his ex-girlfriend, her co-worker and a police chief.

Licking County Municipal Judge Michael Higgins said Friday that he was heartbroken after the fatal shootings at a nursing home in Kirkersville.

Investigators say Thomas Hartless, 43, killed himself after the shootings May 12, just one month after he was released early from jail. He had served 20 days of a 90-day sentence.

“I will go to my grave regretting the fact that I did not know Thomas Hartless’ name,” the judge said in explaining his unfamiliarity with the domestic violence case. “Not an excuse, but I probably come in contact with 400 defendants. When I signed that entry releasing him, I had no idea who he was.”

Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric DiSario died from a shotgun wound outside the town’s Pine Kirk Care Center, about 25 miles east of Columbus. Nurse Marlina Medrano, who had previously sought protective orders against Hartless in connection with domestic violence, was shot multiple times with a handgun and a shotgun. Nurse’s aide Cindy Krantz was killed with a shotgun.

Hundreds of police officers and community members came together at a funeral Saturday for 38-yearold DiSario, who had only been on the job about three weeks.