Marijuana, casino ballot proposals in Arkansas are rejected

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has rejected proposed state constitutional amendments to legalize marijuana and to allow casino gambling in the state.

In an opinion dated Friday, she rejected the marijuana proposal by Larry Morris of West Fork, writing that it's ambiguous and nearly identical to a later proposal submitted by Mary Berry of Summit. Rutledge suggested to Morris that he and Berry work together.

In a separate opinion, Rutledge wrote that the popular name of the casino proposal by Barry Emigh of Hot Springs is misleading and "confusing to the point of being nonsensical." Rutledge also wrote that the proposal fails to explain who would be members of a committee that would be issued gambling licenses or how the committee would be created.