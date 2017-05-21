ASTROS

Keuchel on 10-day DL

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astros placed ace Dallas Keuchel (Arkansas Razorbacks) on the 10-day disabled list with a pinched nerve in his neck on Saturday.

Keuchel noticed the problem on Wednesday morning after allowing 4 hits and 2 runs in a season-low 5 innings of a 12-2 victory over the Marlins on Tuesday.

Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, has brushed off a tough 2016 season by opening this year 7-0 with a 1.84 ERA to help the Astros to the best record in the majors. The left-hander has the lowest ERA in the majors and his wins are the most in the AL and tied for most overall.

The Astros will move right-hander Brad Peacock out of the bullpen to make Keuchel's scheduled start on Monday. To take Keuchel's place on the roster, the Astros recalled left-hander Ashur Tolliver (Sylvan Hills) from Class AAA Fresno. He has a 2.70 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Grizzlies this season.

ROYALS

Karns has tests on arm

MINNEAPOLIS -- One night after experiencing stiffness in his right forearm, Royals starter Nathan Karns departed the visitors clubhouse here on Saturday morning and headed to undergo tests on his arm.

Karns allowed just one run in five innings in a 4-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Target Field. The stiffness surfaced in the latter part of the second inning and remained for the rest of the night, he said. After throwing 72 pitches, Karns exited the game.

Afterward, he described the measure as "precautionary" and "nothing alarming." On Saturday morning, Royals Manager Ned Yost compared the symptoms as similar to those of Chris Young, who went on the disabled list last May after straining a muscle in the top of the forearm.

The location of the stiffness offers some positive news. Forearm tightness in the bottom of the arm, or the flexor muscle, is often viewed as a precursor to problems with the ulnar collateral ligament and possible Tommy John surgery. But a forearm strain on top of the arm is not as ominous.

Acquired in the offseason in a trade that sent outfielder Jarrod Dyson to Seattle, Karns, 29, is 2-2 with a 4.17 ERA. His numbers, however, are slightly inflated by a poor relief outing during the first week of the season. In eight starts, Karns has posted a 3.43 ERA while striking out 9.9 batters per nine innings.

WHITE SOX

Cuban outfielder gets deal

The Chicago White Sox have taken another major step in boosting their farm system by adding Cuban outfielder Luis Robert.

The Sox reached a deal with the 19-year-old amateur free agent Saturday, the first day he was eligible to sign after months of waiting and working out for teams in showcases and private sessions. The club did not confirm the news Saturday afternoon.

Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported that the Sox would pay Robert a signing bonus of just more than $25 million, and the total cost to the Sox with overage taxes would be more than $45 million.

The Sox also won't be able to sign an international amateur player for over $300,000 for the next two years if they sign Robert, a penalty for going over their allotted pool.

On Thursday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reported the Sox and St. Louis Cardinals were believed to be the most likely landing spots for Robert. Sox social media went crazy Saturday morning when an Instagram account believed to belong to Robert posted a photo of the player wearing a black Sox hat.

Scouting reports grade Robert, a right-handed hitter, high for speed and power. He played in Cuba's Serie Nacional with Ciego de Avila since he was 16 before leaving the country this winter.

DODGERS

Lasorda in hospital

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers said Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized.

The team said Lasorda, 89, is resting comfortably. It didn't provide any additional details Saturday on his condition.

Lasorda has spent almost seven decades in the Dodgers' organization, starting as a minor league pitcher in the Brooklyn system in 1949. He has been a pitcher, coach and manager for the Dodgers, and guided them to their last World Series championship in 1988.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 05/21/2017