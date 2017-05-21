PB officer shoots; burglar runs away

A Pine Bluff police officer fired shots at a burglar during a Saturday morning investigation, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 6 a.m. in the 2000 block of Reed Avenue, a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department said.

While officers were investigating, "shots were fired and the suspect fled on foot," according to the release. Police said later Saturday that the burglar had not been located, and it wasn't clear whether he was hit by the gunfire.

Officer Roy Gober, Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman, said no officers were injured in the shooting. The department did not release the name of the officer who fired the shots.

Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting in accordance with department policy, the release said.

