Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, May 21, 2017, 4:54 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Man killed in Searcy shooting

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:32 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Searcy police were investigating a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called about 3 p.m. to the 800 block of East Moore Avenue, a residential area north of U.S. 67. Officer Terri Lee, department spokesman, said police found a man who had been shot to death.

Police had not released his identity late Saturday.

Lee said investigators were searching for Shelby Taylor, 41, of Pangburn. She described Taylor as a "person of interest" in the case.

No arrests had been made late Saturday.

Metro on 05/21/2017

Print Headline: Police: Man killed in Searcy shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police: Man killed in Searcy shooting

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online