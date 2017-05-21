Police: Man killed in Searcy shooting
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Searcy police were investigating a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.
Officers were called about 3 p.m. to the 800 block of East Moore Avenue, a residential area north of U.S. 67. Officer Terri Lee, department spokesman, said police found a man who had been shot to death.
Police had not released his identity late Saturday.
Lee said investigators were searching for Shelby Taylor, 41, of Pangburn. She described Taylor as a "person of interest" in the case.
No arrests had been made late Saturday.
