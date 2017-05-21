The World in Brief

Freed Nigerian girls, families reunite

ABUJA, Nigeria -- The 82 Nigerian schoolgirls recently released after more than three years in Boko Haram captivity reunited with their families Saturday as anxious parents looked for signs of how deeply the extremists had changed their daughters' lives.

Brightly dressed families rushed through the crowd in the capital, Abuja, and embraced. One small group sank to their knees, with a woman raising her hands as if praising in church. Some danced. Others were in tears.

"I am really happy today, I am Christmas and new year, I am very happy and I thank God," said mother Godiya Joshua, whose daughter Esther was among those freed.

This month's release was the largest liberation of hostages since 276 Chibok schoolgirls were abducted from their boarding school in 2014. Five commanders from the extremist group were exchanged for the girls' freedom, and Nigeria's government has said it would make further exchanges to return the 113 remaining schoolgirls home.

"Our joy is never complete until we see the complete 113, because one Chibok girl matters to all Chibok people," said a parent of one of the freed schoolgirls, Yahi Bwata.

Attackers kill 3 people at Afghan bank

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Three people were killed and 30 others injured on Saturday when gunmen stormed New Kabul Bank's branch in eastern Paktia province, according to provincial officials.

Gen. Toryalai Abdyani, the province's police chief, said five militants attacked the bank; a suicide bomber carried out an attack, then four gunmen started shooting and were later killed by security forces.

"All four gunmen were shot and killed by security forces while people were evacuated to a safe place," Abdyani added.

Two of the bank's security guards were killed in the initial suicide attack in Gardez, the province's capital, said Abdullah Hsrat, a spokesman for the provincial governor in Paktia. "Unfortunately the bank is located in the main market inside the city; that is why a number of shops and the bank building were damaged," Hsrat said.

Indonesia pauses ferry-survivor search

JAKARTA, Indonesia -- A search for survivors of a ferry that caught fire in the Java Sea, killing five people, was suspended for the night, an Indonesian search and rescue official said Saturday.

The national search and rescue agency's operations director, Ivan Ahmad Riski, said 193 people had been rescued. The number of missing was unclear.

The agency's initial figure for the number of people aboard, apparently based on the vessel's manifest, was 178. It is not uncommon for ferries, a regular form of transport in the Indonesian archipelago, to be overcrowded or to carry more passengers than declared.

The accident happened Friday night about 2 miles from Masalembo Island. A nearby ship went to the aid of the stricken ferry.

Riski said survivors told authorities that the fire started on the ferry's vehicle deck and spread uncontrollably, forcing the captain to order all on board to abandon ship. In panic, some people jumped into the sea without wearing lifejackets or waiting for lifeboats, they said, according to Riski.

Officials meet on trade in Pacific Rim

HANOI, Vietnam -- The Pacific Rim trade ministers started their two-day meeting in Hanoi on Saturday focusing on free trade and regional economic integration.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer made his international debut at the gathering of 21 ministers from the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

On the sidelines of the meeting, trade ministers from the remaining 11 countries involved in the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact are to meet today seeking to revive the agreement after the U.S. pulled out.

Alan Bollard, executive director of the forum's Secretariat, said the ministers may either change some of the articles and put the pact into force or discuss it further.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the trade pact soon after taking office in January, a fulfillment of promises during his presidential campaign.

