Shots hit officer's car; 2 men sought

West Memphis police searched Saturday for two men after shots were fired at an officer during an attempted traffic stop Friday, police said.

Jaylen Farmer, 20, and Vondre McClure, 19, were in a car that an officer tried to pull over when a passenger "leaned out the window with an AK-47 rifle and opened fire on the officer," according to a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department.

Police said the officer's car was hit by gunfire, but he was not hurt. Police followed the vehicle until it crashed and the occupants ran, police said.

Authorities said Farmer was driving and McClure was a passenger. The pair "should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," the department's post warned.

The two were being sought on charges of attempted capital murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal group activity, the department said.

Metro on 05/21/2017