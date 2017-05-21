Tax increase for new library fails in Searcy

— Searcy residents voted on a bond issue for a new public library on May 9. The proposal aimed to put a 3-mill property-tax increase on real and personal property for Searcy residents over the course of the bond, in exchange for a new library. The issue did not pass, with 1,079 votes for and 2,264 votes against the proposal.

The new structure would have included conference and meeting rooms, more space for collections and program availability and a drive-up window for book returns.

Darla Ino, director of the White County Regional Library System, said library officials are unsure about their next move.

“We will step back, re-evaluate and look for our next steps forward,” she said.