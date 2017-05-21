Travs unload with 3 home runs

A grand slam by Arkansas' Tyler Marlette keyed a six-run sixth inning and lifted the Arkansas Travelers to a 6-3 victory in the second game of a doubleheader over the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK field in Tulsa on Saturday night.

Trailing 3-0 going into the sixth inning, the Travelers loaded the bases thanks to a double by Gianfranco Wawoe, a throwing error by Drillers' shortstop Tim Locastro that allowed Chuck Taylor to reach base, and a walk to Kyle Waldrop. Marlette then drilled a grand slam on a 3-1 pitch to put the Travelers up 4-3. Marcus Littlewood followed with a solo home run to left center on the next pitch to make it 5-3, and Joey Wong hit a solo home run on a 3-1 count to set the final score.

Darin Gilles (1-2) pitched 22/3 innings in relief to get the victory for the Travs. Thyago Vieria pitched the final inning to get the save.

Marlette and Littlewood both went 2 for 3 to lead the Travs.

The Travs won the first game 6-5 when a bases-loaded walk to Chantz Mack in the fifth inning put them ahead.

Shea Spitzbarth relieved Edward Paredes with two runners on and two out in the fifth inning. Before leaving, Paredes gave up singles to Taylor and Waldrop before striking out Marlette and Wong. Spitzbarth walked Kyle Petty to load the bases and walked Mack to score Taylor to put the Travs up 5-4.

The Travs added an insurance run in the sixth inning when Waldrop's groundout scored Ian Miller to make it 6-4.

Kyle Garlick led off the bottom of the sixth for Tulsa with a single and moved to third on Matt Beaty's double. Peter Tago relieved starter Brett Ash, and Garlick scored on Jacob Scavuzzo's groundout to make it 6-5. After Johan Mieses walked, Michael Ahmed popped up and Tim Locastro struck out to end the inning.

Ash (3-2) picked up the victory for the Travs, allowing 5 runs on 9 hits in 5 innings with 4 strikeouts. He allowed a two-run home run to Ahmed in the second inning and a solo shot to Garlick in the fourth.

Paredes (0-2) took the loss, allowing the go-ahead run in the fifth while striking out 4 and allowing 3 hits in 2 2/3 innings.

Miller led the Travs by going 2 for 3 with 2 runs.

Game 1

ARKANSAS AB R H BI TULSA AB R H BI

Miller, cf 3 2 2 0 Locastro, 2b 4 1 2 0

Wawoe, 2b 4 0 0 0 Hoeneck, 1b 3 0 0 0

Taylor, lf 4 2 3 0 Farmer, c 4 0 1 1

Waldrop, rf 4 1 3 4 Rios, dh 4 0 0 0

Marlette, c 3 0 0 0 Garlick, rf 4 2 2 1

Wong, ss 4 1 2 0 Beaty, 3b 3 0 1 0

Petty, 1b 3 0 1 0 Scavuzzo, lf 3 0 1 1

Mack, dh 3 0 0 1 Mieses, cf 2 1 1 0

Ward, 3b 3 0 1 1 Ahmed, ss 3 1 1 2

TOTALS 31 6 12 6 totals 30 5 9 5

Arkansas 112 011 0 -- 6 12 1

Tulsa 120 101 0 -- 5 9 0

E -- Ash. DP -- Tulsa 2. LOB -- Arkansas 8, Tulsa 6. 2B -- Ward, Mieses, Scavuzzo, Beaty. HR -- Waldrop (6), Ahmed (4), Garlick (10). SB -- Miller, Locastro.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Ash W, 3-2 5 9 5 5 0 4

Tago S, 2 2 0 0 0 2 1

TULSA IP H R ER BB SO

Vietez 2 6 4 4 2 1

Paredes L, 0-2 22/3 3 1 1 0 4

Spitzbarth 11/3 2 1 1 2 0

Bleich 1 1 0 0 0 0

Ash pitched to 2 batters in 6th

Vietez pitched to 3 batters in 3rd

Umpires -- Home: Gorman; First: Conrad; Third: McCrady. Time -- 2:30. Attendance -- N/A

GAME 2

ARKANSAS AB R H BI TULSA AB R H BI

Miller, cf 2 0 0 0 Locastro, ss 3 1 1 1

Wawoe, 2b 4 1 1 0 Ahmed, dh 3 0 0 0

Taylor, lf 3 1 0 0 Rios, 3b 3 1 0 0

Mack, lf 1 0 0 0 Garlick, lf 3 0 1 0

Waldrop, rf 3 1 0 0 Beaty, 1b 3 0 2 0

Marlette, dh 3 1 2 4 Sawyer, c 3 0 0 0

Littlewood, c 3 1 2 1 Fernandez, 2b 3 1 3 1

Wong, ss 3 1 1 1 Mieses, cf 3 0 0 0

Seager, 1b 2 0 0 0 Alle, rf 3 0 0 0

Ward, 3b 3 0 0 0



TOTALS 27 6 6 6 totals 27 3 7 2

Arkansas 000 006 0 -- 6 6 1

Tulsa 002 100 0 -- 3 7 1

E -- Ward, Locastro. DP -- Arkansas 2, Tulsa 1. LOB -- Arkansas 4, Tulsa 3. 2B -- Marlette, Littlewood, Wawoe, Fernandez. 3B -- Locastro. HR -- Marlette (1), Littlewood (2), Wong (2). SB -- Miller 2.

Arkansas IP H R ER BB SO

Kubitza 3 3 2 2 0 2

Povse 1/3 1 1 0 0 0

Gillies W, 1-2 22/3 2 0 0 0 5

Vieria S, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1

TULSA IP H R ER BB SO

Sopko 5 2 0 0 2 5

Johnson L, 3-1 1/3 4 6 5 1 1

Copping 12/3 0 0 0 0 2

WP -- Kubitza, Sopko, Copping. HBP-- By Johnson (Waldrop) Umpires -- Home: Conrad First: McCrady; Third: Gorman. Time -- 2:22. Attendance -- 8,021

Sports on 05/21/2017