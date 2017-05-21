Warriors splatter Spurs with Durant taking over

SAN ANTONIO -- Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds and the Golden State Warriors beat the injury-riddled San Antonio Spurs 120-108 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Golden State has a chance to complete its third consecutive series sweep in Game 4 on Monday night. The Warriors are the third NBA team in to win their first 11 playoff games. Cleveland is 10-0, with a 2-0 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference final.

Stephen Curry added 21 points and became the franchise leader in postseason points, passing Hall of Famer Rick Barry.

The Spurs lost center David Lee to a knee injury in the first quarter, adding to their woes. They are already without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard and starting point guard Tony Parker.

Lee left with 2:57 remaining in the first, unable to put any weight on his left leg after Draymond Green kneed him in the back of the leg on a drive. Joel Anthony had to take a free throw in place of Lee, who was taken to the locker room in a wheelchair. Lee's status is unknown.

San Antonio managed to match a postseason high with 33 points in the opening quarter and led by as many as six points in the first half, but eventually succumbed to the Warriors' firepower as Golden State outscored San Antonio 35-22 in the second quarter for a 64-55 halftime lead.

"We took a punch in the first quarter," Durant said. "We can't afford to be lackadaisical with the ball. We've got to be a little sharper.

Golden State shot 55 percent from the field and was 11 for 27 on three-pointers.

Klay Thompson had 17 points, and Javale McGee added 11 points, including 11 in the opening quarter for the Warriors.

Manu Ginobili led the Spurs with 21 points, joining Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players 39-years-old or older to score 20-plus points in a conference final.

San Antonio drew within 74-71 with 8:07 to play in the third quarter, but the Warriors responded behind Durant, who scored 19 of his points in the third quarter.

"We were a little stagnant there in the third quarter," Durant said. "I just tried to be put my head down and go.

"I know what I can do in this league. There's times when I need to go out there and score for my team, to put the pressure on the defense. And tonight was one of those nights."

LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points on 7-for-17 shooting after stressing it was imperative for him to score following Leonard's injury.

San Antonio has been outscored by 73 points since Leonard left Game 1 with 7:52 remaining and the Spurs leading 78-55.

Information for this article contributed by The Associated Press and nba.com

Sports on 05/21/2017