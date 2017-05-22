2 men surrender after shots fired at Arkansas officer; 3rd person involved, police say

Two men who were in a car when a passenger shot at a West Memphis police officer have surrendered, authorities say.

Vondre McClure, 19, and Jaylen Farmer, 20, surrendered Saturday and Sunday, respectively, West Memphis Police Department Capt. Joe Baker said.

McClure and Farmer were in a car that an officer tried to pull over when a passenger “leaned out the window with an AK-47 rifle and opened fire on the officer,” the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Baker said the officer was trying to pull the car over for a minor traffic violation when his vehicle was hit by gunfire. The officer was not hurt, police said.

Baker said authorities found 16 shell casings at the scene but that he suspected more rounds had been fired. Police said they did not know yet who fired the gun but that the vehicle’s occupants would all be charged in connection with the shooting.

The West Memphis Police Department said in a Facebook post that Farmer was the driver and McClure was a passenger.

The police captain said there was another passenger in the car and that the pair who surrendered have given authorities the name of the third person.

McClure and Farmer are being held in the Crittenden County jail, where they face charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, engaging in violent criminal group activity and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to online jail records. Each man is being held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.