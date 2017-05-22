2 robbed at gunpoint while in parking deck of Little Rock's Park Plaza, police say

A man told police that he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint while in the parking deck of Little Rock’s Park Plaza over the weekend.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. Sunday as the victims were sitting in a vehicle parked underground at the mall at 6000 W. Markham St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police say two young black robbers "pulled guns on them and put the barrel to their heads" in a demand for money.

After the money was handed over, one assailant struck one of the victims on the left side of his head and told him to give over everything in his possession.

That victim, an 18-year-old North Little Rock resident, complied and handed over his cellphone, he told a responding officer.

Listed as stolen from the victims were about $200 in cash and an iPhone 7.

Both assailants appeared to be male teenagers between the ages of 15 and 17, according to authorities. One was described as wearing a navy blue hoodie.

Physical descriptions of the robbers were not immediately available.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.