20-month-old child flown to hospital after being found in Arkansas lake, authorities say

A 20-month-old child was airlifted to the hospital after being found unresponsive in an northern Arkansas lake, authorities say.

Rick Crook, chief of the Cherokee Village Police Department, said the toddler was found Sunday afternoon in Lake Sequoyah.

That lake is near Cherokee Village, a town of nearly 4,600 residents in Fulton and Sharp counties.

Crook said the child was taken to a Little Rock hospital after being found.

The toddler's condition was not immediately clear Monday afternoon.

Crook declined to provide any additional details, citing the ongoing investigation and lack of a completed report.

A request for comment from the Sharp County sheriff’s office, which also responded, was redirected to authorities in Cherokee Village.