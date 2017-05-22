Home /
3 Hogs named to all-SEC teams
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 2:10 p.m.
PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER
FAYETTEVILLE — Two Arkansas players were named to the all-SEC first and second teams Monday.
Catcher Grant Koch was a first-team selection, while shortstop Jax Biggers was voted to the second-team by SEC coaches. Outfielder Dominic Fletcher was an all-SEC freshman team selection.
Mississippi State first baseman Brent Rooker was named the league's player of the year and Kentucky's Sean Hjelle was the pitcher of the year. Kentucky's Nick Mingione was coach of the year and Texas A&M's Braden Shewmake was freshman of the year.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 3 Hogs named to all-SEC teams
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.