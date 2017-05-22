Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 22, 2017, 2:48 p.m.

3 Hogs named to all-SEC teams

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 2:10 p.m.

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Arkansas catcher Grant Koch runs around the bases after hitting a home during the first inning of a game against Vanderbilt on Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Two Arkansas players were named to the all-SEC first and second teams Monday.

Catcher Grant Koch was a first-team selection, while shortstop Jax Biggers was voted to the second-team by SEC coaches. Outfielder Dominic Fletcher was an all-SEC freshman team selection.

Mississippi State first baseman Brent Rooker was named the league's player of the year and Kentucky's Sean Hjelle was the pitcher of the year. Kentucky's Nick Mingione was coach of the year and Texas A&M's Braden Shewmake was freshman of the year.

