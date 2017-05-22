Arkansas man shoved, robbed by 2 assailants outside west Little Rock motel

An Arkansas man was shoved to the ground and robbed outside a Little Rock motel Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 28-year-old from Benton told investigators he was walking into America's Best Value Inn at 200 S. Shackleford Road around 3 p.m. while his girlfriend waited in their vehicle, according to a police report.

Two males wearing red bandanas approached him and said, "What's up?" before they shoved him to the ground and took his wallet from his pocket, the victim told police. The robbers then grabbed the cash from the wallet and took off running, the report said.

The victim's girlfriend told police she saw her boyfriend get robbed but was unable to help because she had a child in the vehicle with her, police said.

Police searched the area but did not make an arrest.