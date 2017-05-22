Home / Latest News /
Authorities: Woman calls sheriff's office worried semen in thermos might explode
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Florida woman trying to get pregnant via artificial insemination called police because she feared the thermos she was using to store sperm and dry ice might explode.
Felicia Nevins sought the help of the Pasco County sheriff's office after she forgot to remove a rubber O-ring from the container.
The next thing Nevins knew, the incident was all over social media. That's because the sheriff's office posted details on Facebook.
Nevins told the Tampa Bay Times that she was upset because the post was not removed Friday. Nevins was not identified by name, but she said she was mortified that enough information was posted for her to be identified.
The sheriff's office defended its action, saying it was important to provide the type of safety information contained in the post.
