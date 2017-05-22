Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Shiranda Latrice Anthony, 23 Penny Lane, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

ARKADELPHIA Donnie Joe Graham, 527 N. 14th St., May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Shirley Jernigan (aka Shirley Davis, Shirley Helms, Shirley Stacey), 723 S. 14th St., May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

ASHDOWN Judy Carol McPherson, 305 County Road 35, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

BAY Dennis Granville and Vicki Lynn Martin, P.O. Box 272, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

BEEBE Dalton and Megan Shepherd, 821 U.S. 64 West, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

Kenneth and Brandy Usery, 100 Ranchview Drive, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Richard Allen Ballentine, 201 Crestwood Drive, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

BENTON Brian W. and Amanda B. Burks, 5507 Heritage Valley Drive, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

David Shane Long, 11522 HighPoint Drive, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

Douglas L. and Michelle L. Phelps, 2320 E. Lakeview Road, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

Joseph Peter and Nancy Louise Betz, 3400 Alcoa Road Apt. 101, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Pamela J. Huelsman, 3025 Arkansas 5 North No. 61, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tanner Francis, 9102 Gilbert Road, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Jimmie Ronald and Terrie Diane Craft (aka Ronnie Craft), 12225 Col Myers Road, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

Richard Lynn and Gayle Ann Bohannon, 2406 S.W. Huntwick, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

BLYTHEVILLE Albert F. Davis, 505 Riverbend Cove, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Alex A. and Monica N. Edwards, 5061 Hemlock Ave., May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Elizabeth Ester Carter, 628 Rosamond St., May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Leslie M. Frazier, 905 West Pecan, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

BONO Oneta Ruth Wilson, 208 Ivy, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

BOONEVILLE James R. Williamson (dba J&L Farms), 2130 Thomas Road, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

Randy A. and Mona L. Taylor, 579 South Walnut Ave., May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

BRADFORD Steve D. and Cynthia D. Harmon (aka Cynthia D. Hensley, Cindy D. Harmon, dba Harmon's Monuments), P.O. Box 672, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

BRYANT Geneva Berniece Penman, 338 Flintstone Drive, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

CABOT Andrew J. and Cherryl L. Rawe, 2289 Arkansas 38, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Christopher J. and Jean M. Sallinger, 15 Jaguar Drive, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jerry Don Smart, 27 Panther Cove, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Shawna Cotner (aka Shawna Rettstatt), 9739 Patsy Drive, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

CAMDEN Paulette Seals, 513 Warner St., May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Thomas Larry and Marilyn Sue Pate, 285 County Road 133, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

CLARKSVILLE Joel M. and Rachel K. Green, 1116 County Road 4200, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

CONWAY Hal Robert Grimmett, 2415 Washington Ave. Apt. A-1, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Krystal Snow, 4 Morrow Lane, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

Reginald Prevoe, 1240 Cumulus Drive, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

Robert Ralph and Susan Elizabeth Etters (dba Touchstone Developers LLC, The Charis Group LLC, Penet Construction LLC, Penet Enterprises LLC), 1985 Little River Drive, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Rustin B. and Melanie R. McCarty (aka Melanie Koone), 6 Chipmunk, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Sharla E. Antee, 5 Tiger Trail, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

DEQUEEN Ashley D. Tollett, 1318 N. Ninth St., May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

DOVER James and Rebecca Featherston, 150 Utley Road, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

DUMAS Fayetta Schales, P.O. Box 221, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Laura Anderson, P.O. Box 223, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

EDGEMONT Melvin E. and Karen D. Geary, 101 Dairy Lane, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

EL DORADO Darrell Lee Madding (dba All-Star Recycling-Magnolia LLC, All-Star Contract Services LLC, All-Star Recycling LLC, All-Star Transportation, D&D Properties, D&G Properties, Hydro-Kleen, Madding Real Estate Holdings, Superior Refining and Marketing, Triple M. Contractors, GML Energy Inc., Darrell Madding Inc., 206 Archer, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

ELKINS Annie Marie and Lynda Renee' Cohen, P.O. Box 687, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

FAYETTEVILLE Christopher Hillery and Justin Hale, 906 W. Clinton Drive, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

Dustin Bryce and Cynthia Rose Clark (dba Xtreme RC Hobbies LLC), 6167 W. Persimmon St., May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

Mayra Carolina Cortes (aka Mayra C. Cortes-Hernandez), 1528 N. Bernice Drive, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

FORDYCE Tina Coulter, P.O. Box 276, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

FORT SMITH Blanca Torres (aka Blanca Y. Rivera Torres), 2816 Neis St., May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Jimmy and Heather Owens (aka Heather Willet, Heather Smith), 6505 Fresno St. Apt. 11, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

Kenneth Ray and Jacqueline Dale Alsup, 3105 S. 100th St., May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Millie G. White (aka Millie G. McDonald), 2222 S. 25th, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Rebecca E. Avlos (aka Becky Avlos), 2401 S. Q St., May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

Sangmany Wachowski, 3200 Furman Ave., May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

GENTRY Brooke M. Shelley, P.O. Box 1563, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

GEORGETOWN Jason S. and Amanda I. Greer (aka Amanda I. Parker), 123 Jones Island Road, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

GRAVETTE Issac T. and Samantha Lee Spiva (aka Samantha Lee Payton), 502 Persimmon St. S.W., May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Matthew Simmons, 804 Bradford St. S.W., May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

GURDON Cynthia A. Gulley, 210 E. Beech St., May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

HARRISON Michael Tyler and Amanda Leigh Williams (aka Amanda Leigh Henry), 107 Nancy, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

Richard Alan Mills, 6429 Arkansas 43 South, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

HAZEN Sarah L. Donnell, P.O. Box 81, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

HENSLEY Patricia Jones (aka Patricia Langford), 708 County Road 55, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

HIGGINSON Shanna Marie Cook, 355 Walker Road, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

HOPE Storee M. Pearce, 109 County Road 8, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

HORSESHOE BEND Yselda Sisk Beavers, 905 Fourth St. No. 7, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

HOT SPRINGS Don Ray Sutton, 117 Jordan St., May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jack Gillean, 415 Ramble St., May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Lois Lanette Wilson (aka Lanette Harris, Lanette Wilson), 103 Legendary Place Apt. B, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Oscar Juarez and Virginia Juarez Martinez, 310 Sabie St., May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Yolanda Y. Shaw, 222 Illinois St., May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Melody A. Luse (aka Melody A. Gregory, Melody A. Rutland), 2 Silleda Lane, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

HUNTSVILLE David E. and Yolanda A. Sohmer, P.O. Box 1489, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

JACKSONVILLE Brandon K. Thompson, 1109 S. James St. Apt. E, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jeni May Hughes (aka Jeni D. Shook), 11002 Batesville Pike, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

Lance D. Shell, 3006 W. Main St., May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Megan Williamson, 312 Bellevue Circle Apt. A, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

Perry L. Onick II, 705 Briar Ridge Court, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Sylvia Young, 1109 Lehman Drive, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tyrone and Staci R. Murray (aka Staci Williams, Staci Baker), 986 Jamestown Circle, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

JONESBORO Brian David and Paula Ann Beavers, 740 Marcom Drive, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

Clydie J. Pittman, 3306 Baswell St., May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Jeremy Douglas and Dena Leann Penn, 1 Willow Creek Lane Apt. 1107, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Roger Dale Turpin, 300 Creath Ave., Apt 102, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

LAFE John S. Thomas Jr., 15 County Road 454, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

LAVACA Charles N. Decker Jr., P.O. Box 61, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Thomas G. Farr, 1304 N. Davis St., May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

LITTLE ROCK Anna M. Huff, 7100 Eddy Lane, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Anthony L. Moorman, 3414 W. Charles Bussey, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Barbara C. Nesbitt (dba Shoppe Talk), 22 Foxhunt Trail, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Briana Dean, 7 Tallpine Cove, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Brooke M. Stricklin, 15 Jacob Place, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Byron O. Coleman, 4008 Ludwig, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Dana M. Brown, 10814 Birchwood Drive, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Freddie D. Easter, 8700 Dreher Lane Apt. 11, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jacqueline J. Clark, 3 Althea Circle, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jeneya Van (aka Jeneya Stanley), 23 Nottingham Road Apt. 3, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

Julia Baker, 501 Napa Valley No. 915, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Justin and Erika Merritt (aka Erika Smith, Erika Graham), 1601 N. Shackleford Road Apt. 250, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Katrina L Gaines, 1011 Madison St., May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Kia S. Wilbert, 2202 S Chester, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

LaJoyia Wiley (aka LaJoyia Carbin), 5312 McClellan Drive, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

LaToya Smith, P.O. Box 45861, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Leslie Harden (aka Leslie Thomas), 3222 W. 16th St., May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Michael Wayne Rickman, 5119 F St., May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

Regina Ireland, 1602 Green Mountain Drive Apt. 151, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

Rhonda Y. Lewis, 9204 W. Sixth, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Safonda S. Davis, 17A Rosemunn, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Shena Kedra Lloyd (aka Shena Kedra Love Lloyd), 103 Deer Run Drive, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

Shirley Louise Hall, 11515 Arkansas 365 South, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

Sholanda Chante Gray, 210 E. 28th St. Apt. A, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Tia T. Smith, 8 Olympia Court No. 102, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

LONOKE Deana Leann Kelly, 235 Pinehill Road, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

MABELVALE Krystal D. Maxwell, 12605 Coulter Lake Road, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

MAGNOLIA Charles A. French, 611 Peach St., May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

MALVERN Bobby Bernard Watson Jr., 2519 Briarwood, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Janet Langston, 312 Woodland St., May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Kalah Marie Bozeman, 733 Clardy St., May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Kassandra Nicole Langston (aka Kassandra Watson), 312 Woodland St., May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Saul Ernesto and Heather Marie Reyes, 283 Butterfly Lane, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

MANSFIELD James Michael and Amber Leigh Anne Whittaker, 14024 Chocoville, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

MARION Kim R. Callicutt, 349 Casa View, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Shakerri L. Thomas, 851 Bayou Vista Drive, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Takeia M. Boyd, 413 Birdie Drive Apt. 1, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

MAUMELLE Adrienne Gill, 19 Edgehill Cove, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Alesha Piggee, 700 Union Court No. 49, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

MCCRORY Sharon S. Dozier (aka Sharon Taylor, Sharon Koder), P.O. Box 516, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

MCNEIL Gladys Ann Young, 103 Oak St., May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

MENA Larry Lavell and Mary Seale Reynolds, 1410 Reeves Ave., May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

MONETTE Andrew Jackson and Virginia Sue Manuel, P.O. Box 257, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

MONTICELLO Cecil Dewayne and Julie Shannon Kelley, P.O. Box 1345, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

MOUNTAIN VIEW Patricia M. Pezzullo, 23139 Arkansas 14, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

NASHVILLE Glenda White (aka Glenda Trotter), 808 S Mill, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

Rufus A. Coulter, 206 North St., May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Angela R. Justice, 5401 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Suite J, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

Carla N. Anderson (aka Carla N. Anderson-Dancy, dba L.G. Promotions), 2108 Hunter Road, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Christopher J. and Reva D. Burns (aka Reva Taylor), 507 Flowers Lane, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

Dorsey and J. Renee Baker (aka Johnnie Baker, Renee Baker, Johnnie Nichols, Johnnie Rucker, Renee Nichols, Renee Rucker), 300 Parkdale St., May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

Joseph E. and Nancy Felix, 1401 Parker St., May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

Shunte N. Cromwell (aka Shunte N. Sabbs, Shunte N. Sabbs Cromwell), 5912 McCain Park Plaza No. 302, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

PARAGOULD Andrew D. and Meagan M. Roe (aka Meagan M. Lance), 1431 County Road 617, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Gary Glen Foster (dba Gary's Dirt & Gravel, Goobertown Dirt & Gravel Spreading LLC), 938 County Road 761, May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

Glenda Sharon Riggs, 323 N. Sixth Ave., May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

Pamela Sue Shewbuirt (aka Pamela Sue Pitts), 1100 Roberts Drive, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

PERRYVILLE Billy Joe Gotherman, 213 Old 216 Spur, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

PINE BLUFF Claude Graydon, 2304 Forest Knoll Drive, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Danesha L. Campbell, 4500 Union Ave., Apt 27, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Dustin Owen and Brittany Hazel, 6368 Alexander Road, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Melissa Williams, 2403 W. 48th Ave., May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Penny Renee Puddephatt, 128 Ritchwood Drive, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Phiefer Thomas, 2611 W. 34th Ave. Ofc B3c, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

Rosalyn Armstrong, 3200 South Olive, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Sarah Lynn McEntire, 7305 Rustic Drive, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tommy and Rhonda Perry, 5201 Sassafras Trail, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

POCAHONTAS Daniel Loy and Dana Elizabeth Bagley, P.O. Box 342, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Janice Richardson, 1503 Heather Lane, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

PROCTOR Dorothy McKillion, 77 Strong, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

REDFIELD Mary E. Pifer (aka Mary Taylor), 621 Arkansas 365 North, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Richard E. and Christina J. Dillinger, 360 Sanders Road, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

ROGERS Ana Rosa Perea, 2803 W. Margaret St., May 15, 2017, Chapter 13.

David Wilfredo Hernandez (dba Summit Painting LLC), 8 S. Bruce Lietzke Court, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Juan Jose Lopez-Puga, 2203 W. Beacon Circle Drive Apt. A, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Kristi Marie Damery, 1614 N. C St., May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Thomas Harper, 12617 N. Old Wire Road, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

RUSSELLVILLE Andrew Robinson, 807 Sandstone Circle Apt. 10, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tony Lee and Cherokee H. Anthony (aka Cherokee Beavers, Cherokee Campbell), 1213 Town and Country Lane, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Travis Harris, 53 Brandy Lane, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

SCOTT Michael Allen and Heather Michelle Brown (aka Heather Michelle Purifoy), 7406 Bayou Drive, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

SEARCY Matthew D. and Meagan F. Hale (aka Meagan F. Martindill, Meagan F. Ramsey), 262 McWilliams Road, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Michael L. Solinger, 1604 W. Vine Ave., May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

SHERIDAN Jason and Janet Stockton, 1401 County Road 58, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

Timothy S. and Darrah D. Preator, 1893 County Road 53, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

SHERWOOD Carolyn J. Lipsmeyer, 8305 Easy St., May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Daniel Scruggs, 6002 Woodview Drive N., May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

SILOAM SPRINGS Johnny and Glenda Cheryl Gatewood (aka Glenda Cheryl Coats, Glenda Cheryl Miner), 2014 W. Central Apt. 7A, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Larry F. Estacio, P.O. Box 6393, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

Sheri Ann Reyes, 602 Paige Place No. A, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

SPRINGDALE Dalton Lavern and Christine Marie White, 3151 A Braxton Ave., May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Louise E. Lopez (aka Louise Baker, Louise Baker Lopez), 1113 Henryetta St., May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Richard James and Tinia Rose Risor (aka Tinia Rose Smith), 1880 Par Lane Apt. 106, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Tony D. Bailey, 1904 Westwood Ave., May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

STAR CITY Amanda Marie Adair, 850 Jacob, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

Jessica Lynn Whitehead, 209 Gentry Road, May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

STRONG Sharee Ward, P.O. Box 582, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

STUTTGART Hollie Freemyer (dba Magic Forest Inc.), P.O. Box 401, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

SWEET HOME Karron Kendrick, P.O. Box 343, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

THORNTON Earnest Lee and Carolyn Ann Cornett (aka Lee Cornett), 1216 S. First, May 11, 2017, Chapter 13.

TRASKWOOD Daniel Evans, 4000 Holy Ridge, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

TUCKERMAN Brandi Cheyenne Emery (aka Brandi Cheyenne Limbert), P.O. Box 14, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

VAN BUREN Bobby W. Robertson, 3405 Flat Rock, May 12, 2017, Chapter 7.

Rodney W. and Joanna Inman, 5034 Beach Cutoff, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

Tremayne L. and Cassandra D. Griffin (aka Cassandra Larney), 213 N. 43rd, May 12, 2017, Chapter 13.

VENDOR Gary L. and Mildred F. Bergeron, Highway Contract 72 Box 61, May 15, 2017, Chapter 7.

WALDRON Christy Ann Franklin (aka Christy Franklin), P.O. Box 842, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

Justin L. Scott, 569 E. Sixth St., May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

WALNUT RIDGE Alleen M. Gates, 104 N.E. Dorothy Drive, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

Simone R. Reid, 106 E. Maple, May 16, 2017, Chapter 7.

WARD Lauri Z. Hill, 110 Wilson, May 16, 2017, Chapter 13.

WEST FORK Leslie E. and Amber N. Crume, 14064 S. Arkansas 265, May 11, 2017, Chapter 7.

WHITE HALL Kelly Leigh French, 204 Roberts Ave., May 17, 2017, Chapter 7.

WINSLOW Joshua R. and Tiffany A. Barnes (aka Tiffany Evans), 16522 Carpenter Road, May 17, 2017, Chapter 13.

