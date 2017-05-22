Tillerson dismayed by clash at embassy

America's top diplomat says the administration of President Donald Trump has expressed its "dismay" to the Turkish government about a violent confrontation between Turkish security officials and protesters outside Turkey's embassy in Washington.

Speaking in Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Turkey's ambassador has met with State Department officials, and that it was made clear during that meeting that the U.S. believes Tuesday's clash was "simply unacceptable."

Tillerson said on Fox News Sunday that an investigation is underway, and he'll let that investigation finish before making any decision about a more formal response.

U.K. warns EU about exit-fee demands

LONDON -- The U.K. will quit talks on leaving the European Union unless the bloc drops its demands for a divorce payment as high as $112 billion, Secretary for the British Exit David Davis said.

Britain's negotiations would otherwise be plunged into "chaos," and even a $1.1 billion settlement would be "a lot of money," Davis said in an interview published in the Sunday Times.

The size of Britain's exit bill, and which types of negotiations can begin before it has been agreed, has been a source of debate for weeks.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said the U.K. will have to pay about $56 billion, while Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has signaled a figure between $44.8 billion and $67.25 billion. The Financial Times estimated the cost could balloon to $112 billion, while a study by the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales put the cost at as low as $6.5 billion.

Prime Minister Theresa May's government has said it will meet its commitments to the EU, but has questioned how Brussels officials reached their preliminary estimates.

"We don't need to just look like we can walk away, we need to be able to walk away," Davis said. "Under the circumstances, if that was necessary, we would be in a position to do it."

Davis also said the negotiations, which are expected to begin on June 19, will be "fairly turbulent" and that he would reject any blueprint for discussions that requires the issues of the divorce bill, EU citizens' rights and Northern Ireland's border to be solved before talks can begin on future trade.

Hamas sentences 3 Palestinians to die

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip -- Gaza's Hamas rulers have sentenced three Palestinians to death for what the rulers said was killing a senior commander of the militant group after collaborating with Israel.

Sunday's verdicts are final and can't be appealed, according to the rules of the so-called military field tribunal. The weeklong trial was the first to be held since Hamas took over Gaza by force in 2007.

The mysterious killing of Mazen Faqha in March dealt a blow to Hamas, which has prided itself on setting up a security system immune to Israeli intelligence.

Hamas accuses Israel of being behind the killing of Faqha through its network of collaborators. Last week Hamas' Interior Ministry said a manhunt that followed the death resulted in the detention of 45 Israeli collaborators -- the largest sweep since Hamas seized power.

6 Pakistani officers killed in 2 attacks

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Separate attacks by gunmen killed six Pakistani police officers, police said Sunday.

Police official Arif Khan said gunmen shot and killed four policemen returning to their station from a patrol about 55 miles south of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The victims included the area police chief, his second-in-command and two constables. Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Elsewhere, a pair of gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on a stationary police van in an upscale neighborhood in the southern port city of Karachi -- killing two policemen and wounding two others. Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, another extremist group considered close to the Islamic State extremist group, claimed responsibility for that attack.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities detained nearly 20 people Sunday over accusations that they posted "anti-state" content on social media.

The men are facing questioning for posting criticisms of state policies and the Pakistani military, according to two officials at Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

They said the men were detained under Pakistan's cybercrimes law, which prohibits anyone from criticizing or ridiculing the state or its institutions. They didn't say whether any of the detained men had been formally charged.

