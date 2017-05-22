Burglar bashes in Little Rock sandwich shop's window, takes $200 worth of food, police say

A burglar broke into a Little Rock sandwich shop near UAMS Medical Center early Saturday, cutting himself in the process before getting away with some $200 worth of food, authorities said.

Officers were called at 1:20 a.m. to investigate an alarm at the Subway at 117 S. Cedar St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

No one was at the restaurant, but one window was bashed in with blood visible around the frame. Coins "that appeared to be dropped as the suspect fled" were scattered on the ground, the report said.

The owner later told investigators about $200 worth of food was taken in the break-in.

Authorities took as evidence a sample of the blood and fingerprints from the window. The owner also provided surveillance images of the thief, though police did not immediately release them. No description of the assailant was included in the report, which did not indicate an arrest had been made.