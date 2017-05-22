Criterium Series opens for bicycle enthusiasts

The Big Dam Bridge Criterium Series, presented by Central Arkansas Velo, opened Tuesday, but bike racers have 12 weeks to join in. The races will occur from 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday (except July 4) until Aug. 8.

All will be at the Burns Park Soccer Complex in North Little Rock.

Race-day registration is the only registration available and will open at 4:30 p.m. each Tuesday. The cost is $15 for the first race, and $10 for any additional races.

A criterium, or crit, is a bike race consisting of several laps around a closed circuit. In this particular crit, the 0.8-mile course is flat and includes six turns. Riders are grouped together by category, or skill level. The least experienced riders are Category 5.

Only Category 5 men and women can buy a $10, one-day USA Cycling license to join in an event; all other racers must have an annual license. Everyone must sign a USA Cycling event release form, too. Riders under 18 years of age must have the signature of a parent or guardian. Helmets must be worn while on the bike.

Interested in racing but nervous about jumping right into the deep end? Volunteers are welcome, and as an added bonus will get special treatment at the end-of-series party at Lost Forty Brewing in Little Rock.

For more information, or to sign up as a volunteer, visit team-carve.com and click on "Upcoming Events."

Bike Hot Springs Slow Roll

The Slow Roll is a no-cost and noncompetitive community ride beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Spa City Cycling, 879 Park Ave. in Hot Springs. The approximately four-mile ride will include a stop at Parkside Cycle, 719 Whittington Ave., before finishing at the Hot Springs Farmers Market, 121 Orange St., for Food Truck Friday.

Helmets are required.

For more information, visit facebook.com/visithotsprings.

ActiveStyle on 05/22/2017