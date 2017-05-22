Police: Fire extinguishers taken from Little Rock business; damaged one leaves ‘white powder all over’ building

A burglar took two fire extinguishers from a Little Rock business Saturday night, police said.

A 57-year-old employee told police around 9:20 a.m. Sunday that someone had broken into LM Wind Power at 7400 Scott Hamilton Drive and taken two red fire extinguishers, valued at around $200, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

During the burglary, one of the extinguishers “busted,” the report said. Police saw “white powder all over the floor of the business” from the container, according to the report.

The employee told authorities that there was no damage from the burglar’s entry and that there were no surveillance cameras on the building. Police wrote that there were cameras on a building nearby, but that they did not get a copy while officers were on the scene.

Authorities said they lifted fingerprints from the container of one of the extinguishers.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.