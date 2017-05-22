Get a grip: Strengthen your grasp with resistance

Grip strength is rarely discussed in terms of fitness outcomes, mostly because it doesn't appear to affect any other aspect of one's overall wellness. But I would argue that developing grip strength, in indirect ways, might be the key that will unlock one's fitness potential.

This week, I'll explain why and also introduce an exercise that addresses grip strength and core stability in one simple movement.

The strength of your grip is affected by hand, wrist and forearm power first and foremost. The stronger these muscles become, the more force one will be able to exert to hold things. If you think about that for a second, you'll recognize that engaging in purposeful grip strengthening training is bound to affect a variety of other muscle groups, simply through the kinetic chain.

A kinetic chain is a series of body parts connected by joints so that the movement of one affects all the others. The hand, wrist and forearm are arranged that way.

Strengthening the upper arms (biceps and triceps) is something that most fitness enthusiasts engage in, but every repetition aimed at enhancing upper arm strength also improves grip strength because you're using your grip to push or pull resistance. So there's a relationship between upper body strength and grip strength that is natural.

Rather than focusing on grip strength independently (by doing wrist curls or a similar movement), challenge grip strength indirectly by training the rest of the upper body. This is done by selecting resistance sources that are less stable and require more grip strength to maintain.

For example, dumbbell training will improve grip strength to a greater degree than performing the same exercise with a barbell, simply because the wrists operate independent of each other.

As one begins to do more dumbbell training and fewer barbells or machines, grip strength will continue to improve. In addition, the forearm muscles and upper arm muscles will continue to make strides. The key is to recognize that every upper body (and some lower body) strength-training exercise is another opportunity to improve one's grip. Rather than minimizing this opportunity by using machines or worse, wrist straps, my advice is to embrace the challenge -- go for the grip.

This week's exercise is a great way to improve the grip while addressing the core. The Hanging Alternating Knee Up requires basically no equipment and is appropriate for most fitness levels, although a good strength-to-weight ratio is required to support one's weight while hanging from the bar.

1. Find a pull up bar and jump up to grasp it (palms forward).

2. Allow your arms to straighten completely so you're just hanging from the bar with both legs extended downward. Bring the right knee up to waist level.

3. As you begin to lower it, bring up the left knee.

4. Continue alternating knee raises as you tighten the abdominals to prevent swinging.

5. Perform two sets of 20.

The knee raise movement, while effective, is not as challenging as the constant grip pressure required to support one's body weight throughout the movement.

For those looking for an even tougher challenge, try wrapping two towels around the pullup bar to make it fatter. Trust me, your grip will thank you ... eventually.

Matt Parrott has a doctorate in education (sport studies) and a master's in kinesiology and is certified by the American College of Sports Medicine.

vballtop@aol.com

ActiveStyle on 05/22/2017