DEAR READERS: Today's Sound Off is about all the airlines, from a former airline employee:

DEAR HELOISE: I've worked as an airline flight attendant for two major airlines over an 11-year period.

With summer vacations comes a higher volume of travelers, so I have a few suggestions for passengers:

• Even though the airlines have blankets and pillows, you might want to bring a small throw and travel pillow from home. People do best when traveling with items that are familiar to them. This is especially true of children.

• It's a good idea to pack a few disinfecting wipes in a plastic bag to use in the restroom and on the tray tables. During flu and cold season, this is especially important.

• Always make certain you have identification on all carry-on bags. Many bags look the same.

• If you have special dietary needs, please let us know when you book a flight.

• When asked to turn off your cellphones and other electronics, comply. We want to make sure you have a safe and comfortable flight.

If you have any questions about your connecting flights, ask a flight attendant.

-- Diane N. in Atlanta

DEAR READERS: You might not play tennis, but if you have extra tennis balls around the house, here are a few suggestions for you:

• They are great for dogs to play with.

• You can massage your feet by rolling them with the bottom of your foot.

• Put in the dryer with down pillows to help them fluff.

• Hang one from the ceiling of the garage to help you gauge the distance from the wall when parking your car.

DEAR HELOISE: Do first-time brides have to get married in white or ivory dresses? My mother says yes, but I'd rather wear a color, because white makes me look like a corpse.

-- Tracy in Michigan

DEAR READER: You don't have to get married in white. In fact, a lot of brides are now choosing to wear a shell pink, or a blue sash with a white dress, and some of the more daring brides are opting for red or turquoise. I've seen brides wear silvery gray and dusty lavender dresses, and they looked beautiful. Perhaps the best part is that those dresses can be worn again at cocktail parties or other formal occasions.

