More than 100-year-old Arkansas church 'a total loss' after fire, chief says

A church that has been standing for more than 100 years caught fire Monday morning, authorities said.

Salem Fire Chief Gil Carpenter said firefighters got the call about the blaze at Zion Lutheran Church of Avilla near Alexander around 4:15 a.m. Monday. He called the building a “total loss.”

Carpenter said six fire departments were deployed to 300 Avilla East to fight the fire. The Salem, West Pulaski, Lake Norell, Collegeville, Benton and Bryant fire departments were at the scene, while the Paron Fire Department was on standby, Carpenter said. About 40 firefighters were at the church.

The fire chief said the structure was built in 1890. The church has been around for 127 years, he said.

No one was reported injured in the blaze. Carpenter said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.