Hole cut in Little Rock business' fence, equipment worth more than $4,000 stolen, cops say

A thief made off with equipment valued at more than $4,000 after cutting a hole in a Little Rock business' fence late Thursday night, investigators said.

Surveillance video at Airgas, 4418 S. University Ave., shows someone get out of an SUV around 11:30 p.m., cut the fence and then steal a welder worth nearly $4,100, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The theft was discovered the next day when a worker noticed the damaged fence.

Authorities were unable to get a detailed description of the thief or his vehicle from the video, the report noted. No arrests have been made.