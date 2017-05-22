Home / Latest News /
Hole cut in Little Rock business' fence, equipment worth more than $4,000 stolen, cops say
A thief made off with equipment valued at more than $4,000 after cutting a hole in a Little Rock business' fence late Thursday night, investigators said.
Surveillance video at Airgas, 4418 S. University Ave., shows someone get out of an SUV around 11:30 p.m., cut the fence and then steal a welder worth nearly $4,100, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The theft was discovered the next day when a worker noticed the damaged fence.
Authorities were unable to get a detailed description of the thief or his vehicle from the video, the report noted. No arrests have been made.
