Horoscopes by Holiday
This article was published today at 1:47 a.m.
Happy birthday. Life's interruptions will be blessings, especially if you cultivate calm and resolve to find creative solutions. Keep your awareness keen through the next six weeks.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'd rather hang around a person who tries too hard than one who doesn't try enough. The trier will relax into a productive groove while the slacker will atrophy.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's easy to assume people are shallow because you're seeing only behaviors needed to keep up an appropriate social discourse.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Wanting will set up an invisible yet active energy field. Ask yourself, "Does this field seem to be repelling or attracting the object of my desire?"
CANCER (June 22-July 22): "Fun" is not a universal concept. It's not selfish to ask, "What's in it for me?" Everyone is happier when you do.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Time seems to go on forever when talking with self-centered people who care nothing of your interest in the topic.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be hit by nostalgia that centers on a longing for the now. This means you're where you should be.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You won't have a coach today, but take heart. The results will teach you better than a coach could.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The great thing about your responsibilities is that they don't all need to be handled at once. Pace yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People deeply care about you. To be so adored is a responsibility you don't handle easily, but you will.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll use up your self-control if you stay where you can see temptations.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can progress from point A to point B through communication and using what you know.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What's within the rules may still be morally wrong. What breaks the rules may be the rightest thing to do.
ActiveStyle on 05/22/2017
Print Headline: Horoscopes by Holiday
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Horoscopes by Holiday
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.