Happy birthday. Life's interruptions will be blessings, especially if you cultivate calm and resolve to find creative solutions. Keep your awareness keen through the next six weeks.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'd rather hang around a person who tries too hard than one who doesn't try enough. The trier will relax into a productive groove while the slacker will atrophy.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It's easy to assume people are shallow because you're seeing only behaviors needed to keep up an appropriate social discourse.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Wanting will set up an invisible yet active energy field. Ask yourself, "Does this field seem to be repelling or attracting the object of my desire?"

CANCER (June 22-July 22): "Fun" is not a universal concept. It's not selfish to ask, "What's in it for me?" Everyone is happier when you do.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Time seems to go on forever when talking with self-centered people who care nothing of your interest in the topic.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You'll be hit by nostalgia that centers on a longing for the now. This means you're where you should be.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You won't have a coach today, but take heart. The results will teach you better than a coach could.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The great thing about your responsibilities is that they don't all need to be handled at once. Pace yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People deeply care about you. To be so adored is a responsibility you don't handle easily, but you will.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll use up your self-control if you stay where you can see temptations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You can progress from point A to point B through communication and using what you know.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What's within the rules may still be morally wrong. What breaks the rules may be the rightest thing to do.

ActiveStyle on 05/22/2017