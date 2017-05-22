Jacksonville police find 2 people dead
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:59 a.m.
Jacksonville police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide Sunday, according to the department.
Officers responded to 1724 Leonard Drive in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon, where they found two people dead, according to a statement from the Police Department.
Police did not identify the two people Sunday night.
Jacksonville police spokesman April Kiser said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. She said one person is male and the other is female.
Further information on the incident was unknown Sunday night.
Metro on 05/22/2017
Print Headline: Jacksonville police find 2 people dead
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Jacksonville police find 2 people dead
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.