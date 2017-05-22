Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 22, 2017, 3:21 a.m.

Jacksonville police find 2 people dead

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:59 a.m.

Jacksonville police were investigating an apparent murder-suicide Sunday, according to the department.

Officers responded to 1724 Leonard Drive in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon, where they found two people dead, according to a statement from the Police Department.

Police did not identify the two people Sunday night.

Jacksonville police spokesman April Kiser said the incident appears to be a murder-suicide. She said one person is male and the other is female.

Further information on the incident was unknown Sunday night.

Metro on 05/22/2017

Print Headline: Jacksonville police find 2 people dead

