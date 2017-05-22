Frozen dessert stand in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood broken into, doused with gallon of red syrup

A vandal broke into a Little Rock snow cone shop and left the cash drawer untouched but poured red syrup all over the floor, according to the trailer's owner.

On Saturday, the owner of Cajun Sno, a snow cone trailer that parks in the 3000 block of Kavanaugh Boulevard in the Hillcrest neighborhood, posted on Facebook that the shop had been vandalized.

Nothing was stolen, owner Andy Howington said. But the floor and refrigerator were doused with an entire gallon of red concentrate syrup, he said. A window was busted, and a cabinet was also broken.

It took a full day to clean, Howington said.

"Whoever did this, they will have recently thrown away some shoes and clothes and might have red stains in their car. We have security camera footage to review Monday when our security company's office opens," the shop posted.

The store owner is offering a $500 cash reward for anyone with information that leads to prosecution, the post said. Or, "if you made a mistake and are responsible for this, please step forward and right your wrong," the store posted.

The store will reopen Monday at 2 p.m.