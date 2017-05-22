Man hospitalized after being shot in head with arrow in Arkansas, sheriff's office says

An Arkansas man was hospitalized after being shot in the head with an arrow early Monday, authorities said.

Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown said in a statement that authorities responded shortly after midnight to the victim's home.

After being shot, Raymond Van Holson, 41, drove himself from the scene in the 18000 block of McCaslin Branch Drive to the 600 block of East Front Avenue in Chester, Brown said.

Those addresses are about 6 miles apart in the town of about 160 residents in Crawford County.

The victim was later flown to Washington Regional Medical Center in good condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities identified the arrow-wielding assailant as 42-year-old Kenneth Larribge Miesen.

Miesen stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds and has an average build, Brown said. He has hazel eyes and short brown hair, with a short beard and mustache as well as tattoos on both arms.

