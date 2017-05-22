Subscribe Register Login

Monday, May 22, 2017, 1:34 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Mom of toddler twins killed in fire while she bought marijuana gets 1 year in jail

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:01 p.m.


BATAVIA, N.Y. — A New York woman whose twin toddler sons died in a fire while she went to buy marijuana has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Heather Ace, 25, received the maximum sentence Monday in Batavia Town Court, where she pleaded guilty in February to a single count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Ace's home caught fire last May, killing 2-year-olds Michael and Micah Gard. Authorities say Ace had left them locked in their bedroom alone for about 90 minutes while she went out to buy marijuana and alcohol and visited a friend.

Ace's lawyer, Benjamin Bonarigo, asked the judge for probation so she could continue to see her 6-year-old son.

Storeygirl says... May 22, 2017 at 1:30 p.m.

She should have no rights to another child. Shes just going to destroy their life too. She needs to be burned at the stake just like her children were!! Sorry...no pity for an addict.

