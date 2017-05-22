Block of Arkansas town shut down as officials respond to hazardous material in area

A stretch of road in a northwest Arkansas town is shut down as firefighters respond to hazardous material in the area Monday morning, officials said.

A block of South Lincoln Street from East Apple Blossom Avenue to Commercial Avenue in Lowell is closed to traffic, the Lowell Fire Department posted on Facebook around 10 a.m.

Local fire officials are responding to a "hazmat scene" at that location, the post said, and people are advised to avoid the area.

As of 11:40 a.m., emergency responders are still at the scene, according to county dispatch.

Additional details as to the nature of the hazardous material were unavailable.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.