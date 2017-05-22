On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: How could Jesus have been equal to God (as Christians claim) when He was only a man? I can understand why you'd want to try making Him into something great, but claiming He was God doesn't make any sense to me.

-- K.G.

DEAR K.G.: One of the Bible's greatest truths is that 2,000 years ago God became a man, and that man was Jesus Christ. In other words, Jesus wasn't only fully human, He was also fully God. The Bible puts it this way: "The Son is the radiance of God's glory and the exact representation of his being" (Hebrews 1:3).

Can we fully understand this profound truth with our limited minds? No, not completely. We think God must be confined to one place (like we are) but this isn't true. We also think God must be limited in His power (like we are) but again, this isn't true. God is infinite and all-powerful, and when He came down from Heaven and became a man, His greatness was not diminished. The Bible says that Jesus Christ, "being in very nature God ... made himself nothing ... being made in human likeness" (Philippians 2:6-7).

The real question is why did Jesus Christ leave heaven's glory and come down to live among us? Why was He even willing to be unjustly condemned to death? The reason is simple, and yet also profound: to demonstrate God's love for us. If God didn't love us, Christ never would have come into the world or died the death of a common criminal. But God does love us, and the proof is Jesus Christ.

Don't be lost in doubt any longer. By a simple act of faith invite Jesus Christ to come into your life today and He will. Your life will never be the same.

