Home /
PHOTO: 1 injured in Arkansas when trailer comes loose, spills load of branches onto car
This article was published today at 9:43 a.m.
One person was injured Saturday when a trailer came loose from a pickup and collided with a car, spilling its load of branches onto the vehicle, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.
The crash happened just outside Hot Springs on Westinghouse Road between Etta and Joyce streets, the newspaper reported.
Authorities said the trailer came loose from a Chevrolet pickup truck and then crashed into a 2016 Buick. A photo from the scene showed the trailer's load of branches covering the front and top of the car.
The Buick driver was taken to the hospital, the Sentinel-Record said. The extent of the driver's injuries wasn't clear.
The pickup driver was cited for failure to maintain control, authorities said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: 1 injured in Arkansas when trailer comes loose, spills load of branches onto car
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.