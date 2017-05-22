PHOTO: 1 injured in Arkansas when trailer comes loose, spills load of branches onto car

One person was injured Saturday when a trailer came loose from a pickup and collided with a car, spilling its load of branches onto the vehicle, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported.

The crash happened just outside Hot Springs on Westinghouse Road between Etta and Joyce streets, the newspaper reported.

Authorities said the trailer came loose from a Chevrolet pickup truck and then crashed into a 2016 Buick. A photo from the scene showed the trailer's load of branches covering the front and top of the car.

The Buick driver was taken to the hospital, the Sentinel-Record said. The extent of the driver's injuries wasn't clear.

The pickup driver was cited for failure to maintain control, authorities said.