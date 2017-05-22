Police: Apparent fight over muddied vehicle in North Little Rock ends in 1 shot

An apparent argument over a muddied vehicle in North Little Rock ended in someone shot and hurt Saturday, a witness told police.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 11 a.m. that day to a report of a first-degree battery at 19th and Allen streets, according to a report.

An officer arrived to find that the victim, Kayla Jones, was being loaded onto a gurney for transport to UAMS Medical Center. Her age was not released.

A witness told police that while she as at a home on East 21st Street, the boyfriend of one of her friends shot Jones in the leg because he believed Jones had "put mud on his vehicle."

The boyfriend ran after Jones as she walked away and followed her until they reached an alleyway near East 20th Street, authorities said. At that point, a handgun was reportedly drawn.

“B**** walk back, walk back,” the shooter told Jones, according to the report.

Jones was then forced to walk to an address on East 21st Street with the weapon still pointed at her, authorities said.

The witness said she ran inside the house and told her friend that her boyfriend was holding Jones at gunpoint. A short time later, a single gunshot was heard from outside, she added.

Police noted that the assailant ran inside and grabbed some items before fleeing with the girlfriend in a maroon Nissan Altima.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.