Police identify Arkansas man killed in head-on crash involving tractor-trailer

The Arkansas State Police on Monday identified the victim of a head-on crash late last month involving a tractor-trailer in Randolph County.

A preliminary report lists Billy P. Massiongale, 59, of Pocahontas as the driver of a 2006 Ford Escape that was traveling south on U.S. 67.

The crash happened around 3:05 p.m. April 28 when the Ford crossed into oncoming traffic at a bridge on the highway and struck a northbound tractor-trailer, according to authorities.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not named in the report.

No other injuries were reported.

An obituary posted to the Fears Family Funeral Home website lists a 59-year-old Billy Masiongale of Pocahontas who died April 28. The correct spelling of the victim's last name was not immediately clear.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described as cloudy and wet.

The victim's death was one of at least 183 reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, based on preliminary figures.