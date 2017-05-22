Police: Man robbed outside North Little Rock McDonald's during cellphone exchange

A man was robbed late Sunday in the parking lot of a McDonald’s in North Little Rock by someone he’d agreed to meet up with at the eatery, police said.

The North Little Rock Police Department responded around 11:40 p.m. to the chain’s location at 600 East Broadway, according to a report.

The victim, a 34-year-old man, said he had planned to meet up with someone for an exchange involving a cellphone.

The two had been communicating on Facebook, with the robber using the profile, “OJ Coolin’,” according to authorities.

Police said “OJ” had inquired about an iPhone 6S and agreed, after an initial attempt to meet closer to a police substation, to exchange the item outside the restaurant.

Once at the McDonald's, “OJ” exited the passenger side of a gray Dodge pickup, approached him and demanded his cellphone and cash, the victim said.

A heavyset black male was reportedly driving the vehicle.

The victim attempted to empty a bag that contained his wallet, but “OJ” advised he was taking the entire bag instead, according to the report.

“OJ” took the bag, re-entered the vehicle on its passenger’s side and left the McDonald’s, traveling toward East Broadway.

Authorities were able to identify a suspect in the robbery using his Facebook profile, though they were unsuccessful in locating him.

The robber was described as a 19-year-old black man who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.