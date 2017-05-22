Slim Pickings
WHAT: Cookie Pop Popcorn
STATS: A serving (21/2 cups) of the Cookies & Cream flavor contains 150 calories and 9 fat, 18 carbohydrate, 2 fiber, 7 sugar and 1 protein grams. We found it at Wal-Mart, 700 Bowman Road, Little Rock. Visit cookiepop.com.
THE SKINNY: We've seen food mashups like the cronut (croissant-doughnut) and turducken (turkey-duck-chicken).
Meet the cookcorn. Or is it the popookie?
According to the bag, Cookie Pop, available in Cookies & Cream and Chocolate Chip, is a mashup of "fluffy popcorn exploding with cookie flavor." According to my teeth -- full of sharp kernels and dark Oreo-like dust -- it's a nightmare.
My taste buds weren't overly impressed either. Not when I could have a considerably bigger serving (3 3/4 cups) of Skinny Pop or about three Oreos for the same number of calories.
-- Jennifer Christman
