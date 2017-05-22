Style: Hair of a different color

At one time or another, we’ve all given the side-eye to people whose hair color didn’t exactly come from nature, Helaine R. Williams writes in Tuesday’s Style section.

But nowadays, hair color has taken a walk on the wild side. Wild, in fact, is just one of the words to describe hair color that’s blue, purple, turquoise, pink, fuchsia, magenta. Other descriptions: Crazy. Bold.

And seeing such hues is becoming more and more prevalent.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.