Style: Hair of a different color
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:02 a.m.
At one time or another, we’ve all given the side-eye to people whose hair color didn’t exactly come from nature, Helaine R. Williams writes in Tuesday’s Style section.
But nowadays, hair color has taken a walk on the wild side. Wild, in fact, is just one of the words to describe hair color that’s blue, purple, turquoise, pink, fuchsia, magenta. Other descriptions: Crazy. Bold.
And seeing such hues is becoming more and more prevalent.
