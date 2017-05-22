Super Quiz: Nazi leaders

Deputy Fuhrer to Hitler until his flight to Scotland
Minister for public enlightenment and propaganda
Commander of the Luftwaffe (German air force)
Architect of Nazis' offices and residences
Head of the SS, chief of the German police
Responsible for transportation of the Jews to extermination camps
Head of the Party Chancellery and private secretary to Hitler
Head of the Gestapo in Lyon. Nicknamed "The Butcher of Lyon."
He was executed in 1934 on Hitler's orders as a potential rival.
Rudolf Hess
Joseph Goebbels
Hermann Goering
Albert Speer
Heinrich Himmler
Adolf Eichmann
Martin Bormann
Klaus Barbie
Ernst Rohm
