Super Quiz: Nazi leaders

  1. Deputy Fuhrer to Hitler until his flight to Scotland

  2. Minister for public enlightenment and propaganda

  3. Commander of the Luftwaffe (German air force)

  4. Architect of Nazis' offices and residences

  5. Head of the SS, chief of the German police

  6. Responsible for transportation of the Jews to extermination camps

  7. Head of the Party Chancellery and private secretary to Hitler

  8. Head of the Gestapo in Lyon. Nicknamed "The Butcher of Lyon."

  9. He was executed in 1934 on Hitler's orders as a potential rival.

ANSWERS

  1. Rudolf Hess

  2. Joseph Goebbels

  3. Hermann Goering

  4. Albert Speer

  5. Heinrich Himmler

  6. Adolf Eichmann

  7. Martin Bormann

  8. Klaus Barbie

  9. Ernst Rohm

