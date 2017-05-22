Trump critic: Got lynching threats

HOUSTON — A black Texas congressman said Saturday that he’s been threatened with lynching by callers infuriated over him seeking impeachment of President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Al Green held a town-hall-style meeting and played recordings of several threatening voice mails left at his offices in Houston and Washington, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The seven-term Democrat told the crowd of about 100 people that he won’t be deterred.

“We are not going to allow this to cause us to deviate from what we believe to be the right thing to do and that is to proceed with the impeachment of President Trump,” Green said.

One male caller used a racial insult and threatened Green with “hanging from a tree” if he pursues impeachment. Another man left a message saying Green would be the one impeached after “a short trial” and then he would be hanged, according to the recording.

Green said Wednesday that he believes Trump committed obstruction of justice.

Trump, a Republican, has dismissed criticism of his firing of FBI Director James Comey amid the agency’s investigation of possible links between Russia and Trump campaign associates.