Home / Latest News /
Used clothing store gets surprise donation of marijuana
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:34 a.m.
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A suburban Minneapolis police department has good news for the person who donated dozens of plastic baggies of marijuana along with their kid's old clothes: It's safe and sound and ready to be picked up at the station.
The Argus Leader reported that the Maplewood Police Department posted a photo on Facebook of the surprise donation to the Once Upon a Child store with an invitation to the owner to come in and claim it.
Not surprisingly, no one has come forward yet.
Police say that there is more than 100 grams of marijuana divided up in the little bags.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Used clothing store gets surprise donation of marijuana
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.