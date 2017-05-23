1 killed in wrong-way wreck with tractor-trailer on I-40, officials say

Arkansas State Police are investigating after an SUV driver was killed in a head-on, wrong-way collision with a tractor-trailer on Interstate on 40 Saturday morning, officials said.

A Ford Explorer was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at mile marker 86 near Russellville shortly before 6 a.m., Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said.

The Explorer struck a tractor-trailer head-on, and the SUV driver was fatally wounded, Chapman said. The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification, she said.

A Jeep Renegade and a Dodge Journey, both heading east behind the 18-wheeler, were involved in the wreck, Chapman said. No one else was injured, she said.

It is unknown how long the Explorer was traveling in the wrong direction before the collision, Chapman said.

According to preliminary data, at least 185 people have died in fatal wrecks on Arkansas roads this year.