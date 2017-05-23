Arkansas commits invited to camp in California

Three Arkansas Razorback basketball commitments and a Little Rock guard have been invited to the 15th annual Pangos All-American Camp in Norwalk, Calif., on June 2-4.

Arkansas Hawks members and Hogs commits forward Reggie Perry, 6-10, 225 pounds, of Thomasville, Ga.; guard Isaiah Joe, 6-4, 170, of Fort Smith Northside; and forward Ethan Henderson, 6-9, 190, of Little Rock Parkview are heading to the event. The Hawks are one of few teams sending multiple players.

"It's not unheard of, but we probably have three or four situations like this with teams that are loaded with top nationally ranked players," Pangos founder and camp director Dinos Trigonis said. "I've known about those guys for a couple years now, and they have made very good progress with their development. They have not only been on my radar but the nation radar for a long time."

Little Rock Parkview and Team Superstar South guard Moses Moody, 6-5, 175, will be one of the few freshman invites to the camp.

"He came to the junior All-American camp and really played well and had a good year from all accounts, and I saw him again this spring and he was fantastic," Trigonis said.