Arkansan accused of taking girlfriend from Dickson Street bar, raping her, holding her at home for hours

An Arkansas man is accused of forcibly removing his girlfriend from a bar and taking her to his residence, where he reportedly raped and beat her.

Reed Adam Cook, 40, of Fayetteville was arrested Monday on charges of rape, kidnapping, second-degree battery and first-degree terroristic threatening, documents show.

An online inmate roster shows his listed home address as being in the 1200 block of East Elm Street in Fayetteville.

Cook had tracked the victim’s phone Saturday to an establishment on Dickson Street in Fayetteville, where she and her friends had been hanging out, according to a Fayetteville Police Department report.

Police said found his girlfriend at the bar, put her inside his vehicle and drove to his residence. The victim was held at the location for about 16 hours, she told a detective.

After arriving at the home, Cook began beating the victim with his fists, according to authorities.

Cook reportedly threatened to kill her if she made any noise, and later choked and raped her, the report states.

At one point, the girlfriend “eventually gained the trust” of Cook and regained access to her phone, which had been taken when they arrived at the residence, authorities said.

The victim told police that she used Snapchat to alert at least one friend. Some of her friends later showed up at the residence but were shut out when Cook slammed the door on them, authorities said.

"They continued to beat on the door and the victim was able to escape to a waiting truck," the report states.

Officers responded when the woman called around 8:20 p.m. Sunday at the EZ Mart on Leverett Avenue.

The detective not that the victim had bruising “far worse than any I had previously seen,” a swollen mouth and rug burns on her back and knees. Her hair was also "yanked and torn," police said.

Cook remained at the Washington County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bond, records show.

He is set to appear Wednesday in Washington County Circuit Court.