Little Rock man held on $200,000 bond after arrest in child-porn case

A Little Rock man has been arrested on 30 counts related to child pornography after an investigation by the cyber crimes unit of the attorney general's office, according to a news release.

Christopher Michael Williams, 27, faces 30 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, according to a news release from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

The agency investigated Williams after “someone using a computer at Williams’ address downloaded sexually explicit material involving children,” the release said.

Williams was booked into the Pulaski County jail Monday afternoon. He is being held there in lieu of a $200,000 bond, according to online jail records.