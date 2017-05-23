Arkansas man arrested after child found near 'shake and bake' meth lab, authorities say

Authorities say a man in northeast Arkansas was arrested after found with a “shake and bake” meth lab inside his home and a child playing nearby.

Jason Paul Woods, 37, of Jonesboro was arrested on multiple drug-related charges as well as one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, records show.

In a report, the Jonesboro Police Department said authorities were tipped off Friday that Woods may have been involved in the overdoses of several people.

A search for Woods began a short time later, ending when an investigator noticed him driving a motorcycle and followed him to a home at Gant and Kitchen streets in Jonesboro.

After stopping him, authorities searched Woods' blue Harley-Davidson bike and found two silver revolvers. No illegal items were discovered at that time.

During a search of the residence, authorities found a suspected “shake and bake” meth lab as well as lab components.

“Jones’ son had been playing in the bedroom floor next to where a majority of the lab components had been located in a laundry basket,” the report states.

Investigators also found a "foil boat" used to make meth with burn marks, a plastic straw with residue, a white shell dish with a "brown/red grainy substance suspected to be meth" and a broken glass pipe.

A woman, identified in the report as Woods’ girlfriend, told authorities that her boyfriend had cooked a batch of methamphetamine the night before.

The remains of the batch were kept inside a Mountain Dew bottle that had been placed behind a dresser, the report states.

Records show Woods remained at the Craighead County jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.