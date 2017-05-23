Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 5:38 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas man arrested after child found near 'shake and bake' meth lab, authorities say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 5:11 p.m.

jason-paul-woods-37-of-jonesboro

PHOTO BY CRAIGHEAD COUNTY JAIL

Jason Paul Woods, 37, of Jonesboro

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities say a man in northeast Arkansas was arrested after found with a “shake and bake” meth lab inside his home and a child playing nearby.

Jason Paul Woods, 37, of Jonesboro was arrested on multiple drug-related charges as well as one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, records show.

In a report, the Jonesboro Police Department said authorities were tipped off Friday that Woods may have been involved in the overdoses of several people.

A search for Woods began a short time later, ending when an investigator noticed him driving a motorcycle and followed him to a home at Gant and Kitchen streets in Jonesboro.

After stopping him, authorities searched Woods' blue Harley-Davidson bike and found two silver revolvers. No illegal items were discovered at that time.

During a search of the residence, authorities found a suspected “shake and bake” meth lab as well as lab components.

“Jones’ son had been playing in the bedroom floor next to where a majority of the lab components had been located in a laundry basket,” the report states.

Investigators also found a "foil boat" used to make meth with burn marks, a plastic straw with residue, a white shell dish with a "brown/red grainy substance suspected to be meth" and a broken glass pipe.

A woman, identified in the report as Woods’ girlfriend, told authorities that her boyfriend had cooked a batch of methamphetamine the night before.

The remains of the batch were kept inside a Mountain Dew bottle that had been placed behind a dresser, the report states.

Records show Woods remained at the Craighead County jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man arrested after child found near 'shake and bake' meth lab, authorities say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online