Arkansas man killed, another person injured in collision

An Arkansas man was killed after two vehicles collided in Texarkana Sunday, police said.

A 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading east in the 6100 block of East Ninth Street around 4:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. A 2011 Ford F150 heading west on the roadway crossed into the eastbound lane and eventually collided with the Chevrolet, police said.

The Chevrolet's driver, 52-year-old Michael E. Looney of Miller County, was fatally injured.

A man in the Ford, 19-year-old Demarcus E. Pegue of Texarkana, Texas, was reported injured. Pegue was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana and eventually transferred to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, police said. The report didn't specify if Pegue was the driver or a passenger.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 184 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.